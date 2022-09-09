Jessica Boyington's local brewery tour continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I am continuing my tour of local breweries for you to grab a drink, something to eat and have some fun while you're there!

Yards Brewing Company opened in Philadelphia in 1994, and for the last five years, made its home in Northern Liberties.

The tap room fits up to 300 people, and every day of the week you can sample any of their 20 beers on tap.

Upstairs, there's an event space fit for cocktail parties, fundraisers, and weddings...with views of all the action in the brewery below!

They brew about 50,000 barrels a year, with each barrel containing 31 gallons. The Philly Pale ale is their number one seller, and it goes down easy. Then there's the Loyal Lager and the Yards Brawler. They also make killer cocktails, like the Point Freeze and a blackberry mojito called The Germantown.

The food menu is large enough to feed all the people they can fit in here, too. There's a Cobb salad, a Caprese burger topped with fried mozzarella and tomato chutney, and Philadelphia Eagles-inspired wings smothered in spicy long hot sauce.

I am going to bet that Evil Genius Beer Company is unlike any brewery you have ever set foot in.

With old VHS tapes fronting as menus and a Trivial Pursuit game as the centerpiece of every table, this place will blow you right back to your youth.

They brew all their beer to perfection in house. I was ready to try some, but I wasn't ready for the unusual names of each one.

There's the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Oktoberfest called, "Is Butter A Carb" - shoutout to 'Mean Girls'; a mango IPA called, "There's No Crying In Baseball" - a reference to 'A League of Their Own'; and a chocolate peanut butter porter, named "Purple Monkey Dishwasher" - a favorite of Principal Skinner from 'The Simpsons.'

You can fill yourself up with a yummy pepperoni flatbread or complete your throwback to childhood and have a go at the old-school Nintendo video games they have set up.

