Top 6: Breweries for craft beer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If an iced cold beer is the way to your heart, then this one's for you!

If you're typically not a beer drinker like me, I found some breweries that just might change your mind.

I was given a personal tour of Love City Brewing in Callowhill by cofounder Melissa Walter. She opened the taproom with her husband in April of 2018.

They brew every sip on site (a whopping 2,500 barrels a year) to keep up with the demand for their twelve beers currently on tap.

The Love City Lager is their biggest seller. Add a touch of citrus to taste the summery Lime City Lager.

If you like your beer with a little punch, get the Hazy Rider - it's 7%!

At Wissahickon Brewing Company it's a family affair. Tim Gill and his sons Tim, Luke, and Pete, just celebrated the five-year anniversary of their location in East Falls.

The skills they have acquired making beer in their kitchen have led to huge success, selling about 47,000 gallons of beer each year! (Keep in mind that doesn't include ciders, specialty cocktails, and seltzers.)

All added ingredients are natural, like pure vanilla bean in the Tangerine Dreamsicle slushee, the citrus in the lemon Lil Shandy, and the real fruit in the Prickly Pear and Pineapple Cider.

You can sign up for a corn hole tournament or hang in the beer garden with one of the food trucks that's here every day of the week. (I can't tell you how lucky I felt that Babalouie BBQ was there the day that I popped in.)

I got a huge plate of delicious mac-n-cheese, cornbread, and jalapeño poppers... but I had an absolute meltdown over the ribs and the brisket.

It's best I've ever had, hands down!