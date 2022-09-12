iPhone helps Philadelphia police track down SUV with baby in back seat

The Nissan was found 10 minutes later at Castor Avenue and Griffith Street in Rhawnhurst.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother was reunited with her 6-month-old baby minutes after her SUV was stolen with the child still inside early Monday morning in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Arnold Street.

Police say the mother was unloading her Nissan SUV with the infant in the back seat when her car was stolen.

Police say the woman's iPhone was in the vehicle which allowed officers to use its tracking feature to locate the SUV.

Police say the baby was still inside and unharmed.

The car theft suspect remains at large.