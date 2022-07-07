Search for carjackers: Group of teens attack man as he left work in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 62-year-old man is recovering after he was brutally assaulted early Tuesday evening as he was about to leave his job in Philadelphia.It happened just after 5 p.m. when the victim left work at Polam Auto World Inc. located in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue in the city's Olney section.Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a group of eight teenagers and young adults surround the victim in his vehicle. When he doesn't get out of the car, the suspects begin to punch and kick the man until he gets out of the vehicle."It happened in broad daylight. It could happen to anybody," said the business owner who only wanted to be identified as Jakub."Eight teenagers against one person, that's an unfair fight," Jakub added.The car was recovered the next day and sustained damage, but authorities have made no arrests. They are hoping someone will recognize some of the suspects in the video.Jakub said he wishes police had a larger presence in his Olney neighborhood.Philadelphia has already had over 700 carjackings so far this year -- about two and a half times as many carjackings as by this time last year. The city is on track to surpass last year's year-end total, which was 847 carjackings.Captain Robert Heinzeroth leads Northwest Detectives and said a motive for the attack is still unclear. He says overall the circumstances around why people commit carjackings vary."I wouldn't say there's any one particular reason... were seeing some for scrap, some for joy rides. I wouldn't say there's any one driving reason for all the carjackings," said Heinzeroth.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.