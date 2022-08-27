Philadelphia man recovering from carjacking, shooting hopes to heal community

"Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be a victim of gun violence," said Raheem Bell.

Raheem Bell was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home. Now, he is trying to help his community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Northeast Philadelphia man is hoping to help heal his community from this inside out as he recovers from a violent carjacking.

Raheem Bell, 27, was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.

"April 10th. I was sitting in my vehicle when two guys approached me and demanded by vehicle," said Bell, who lives on the block and owns a business called Achievable Home Care. "Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be a victim of gun violence."

Bell said he didn't fight back, but the men shot him in the stomach anyway.

"My whole world crashed," said Raheema Haynes, his mother.

As Bell was rushed to the hospital for surgery, police said they believed the suspects committed more carjackings that same morning.

Meanwhile, doctors saved Bell's life with three surgeries.

"He's a strong person and I think where he's going is very, very amazing," said Haynes.

Bell is one of more than 1,500 people who have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022. Before he was shot, he was a community leader who often organized events for kids.

"Spread some positivity to the community and youth because, as you know, there's been a lot of destruction a lot of violence, not a lot of positive role models, so we feel like this is positive and this is needed," said Jeffrey Batchler, Bell's business partner.

Bell said after the shooting, it was important for him to give back to his block, get the kids back to school supplies, bring neighbors together with a cookout, and show them there's good in Philadelphia despite surging violence.

That's exactly what he did Saturday when he closed down the block for a party.

He says he's combatting gun violence the best way he knows how.

"It just needs to stop. We got to make a change, you know? Be positive role models," he said.

No one has been arrested for carjacking or shooting Bell. He said the fact that his shooters are still out there will not stop him from doing good for his community.