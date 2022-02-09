carjacking

Philadelphia carjacking suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect who carjacked a Philadelphia driver last week was taken into custody after a police chase on Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Police were called after the victim spotted his Mercedes on the 4000 block of Aramingo Avenue.

The victim, who police say was carjacked last week, started following the vehicle until officers arrived.

There was a brief police chase before the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle near the 4500 block of Richmond Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 32-year-old male suspect elbowed an officer before he was taken into custody.

The suspect was in possession of stolen credit cards and a weapon was found inside of the vehicle, Small said.

The carjacking victim was able to identify his attacker.

"He positively identified our suspect as the person not only that was driving the stolen car today, but the person who robbed him point of gun a week ago in the 24th district," said Small.

The officer was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

