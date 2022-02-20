arrest

Officials: Suspect arrested in connection to fatal carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

Officials say there is a male in custody. However, no further details are available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have announced an arrest of a suspect wanted in a deadly carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia.

On Sunday, February 6, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a "person with a gun" on the 2100 block Afton Street.

Police say once they arrived, an unresponsive male victim, later identified as 60-year-old George Briscella from the 1800 block of Lansing Street, suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and back.

The investigation later revealed the suspect fired three shots at Briscella as he was getting into his car outside his mother's home.

He was transported to Frankford/Torresdale, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say there is a male in custody.

However, no further details are available at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

More TOP STORIES News