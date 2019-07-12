Philadelphia CBP seizes $2.3K in counterfeit speakers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,626 counterfeit speakers in Philadelphia.The speakers arrived in two shipments from China on June 13. They were headed to an address in Los Angeles.The first shipment consisted of 975 Edison Professional M7000 speakers and the second shipment consisted of 651 Edison Professional EP-365 speakers.CBP officers inspected the speakers and suspected them to be counterfeit due to the poor quality of the packaging and markings.Officers contacted CBP's Electronics Centers for Excellence and Expertise, the agency's trade experts, who confirmed on July 1 that the Bluetooth markings on the speakers were counterfeit.If authentic, the Edison Professional speakers would have a suggested retail price of $253,572."In addition to substantial theft suffered by the lawful trademark holders, these counterfeit speakers may also pose a threat to American consumers because of the potential for counterfeit electronics to overheat and ignite," Casey Durst, CBP Director of Field Operations in Baltimore, said in a statement.