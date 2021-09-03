2 hospitalized after two-story building collapses in Philadelphia

The collapse happened around on the 2200 block of North Front Street in the city's Kensington section.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a building collapse in Philadelphia Thursday night.

Officials tell Action News that a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were hospitalized for unknown injuries after a two-story building collapsed.

It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the collapse.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
