2 hospitalized after two-story building collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a building collapse in Philadelphia Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Front Street in the city's Kensington section.
Officials tell Action News that a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were hospitalized for unknown injuries after a two-story building collapsed.
It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the collapse.
