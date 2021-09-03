2 hospitalized after two-story building collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a building collapse in Philadelphia Thursday night.It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Front Street in the city's Kensington section.Officials tell Action News that a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were hospitalized for unknown injuries after a two-story building collapsed.It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.Authorities are still investigating what caused the collapse.