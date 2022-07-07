art of aging

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Helpline aids older adults with a multitude of resources

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Helpline phone number is 215-765-9040.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

PCA Helpline aids older adults in Philly with a multitude of resources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have heard of the Heat Helpline that the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging operates during heat emergencies. That same phone line is open year-round, providing a number of additional services.

Nearly 300 times a day - pandemic or not - the Helpline connects older Philadelphians with the resources they need.

"We're seeing a rise in instances where people are suffering from food insecurity or hunger," said Najja Orr, CEO of the Philadelphia Corporation For Aging. "There is also increased concern for social isolation."

According to Orr, whether it's locating one of two dozen PCA senior centers across Philadelphia to make new social contacts, or getting assistance in the home, the Helpline - 215-765-9040 - can get the process started.

"Give us a call. We love to help people and we really want to keep widening our reach," said Nolan Lawrence, Helpline manager.

However, the Helpline's most important service is taking reports of suspected elder abuse and neglect.

Specially-trained workers are available 24/7 to deal with every situation, including physical, financial, or sexual abuse. Every call is confidential and every report goes to the investigative unit.

"They'll send a team out or an individual out to look into the concerns," said Orr.

Sometimes a senior's caregiver - or even the senior - is overstretched and needs more support. Sometimes stronger action is needed.

"We can go so far as often even working with law enforcement," said Orr.

:And people can always call us for updates as well," added Lawrence.

The PCA hopes to reduce elder abuse through the Helpline the same way its work with the city has saved lives during the searing heat.

"Over the course of the last 20 years, we've seen heat deaths for seniors in Philadelphia dwindle," said Lawrence.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Helpline phone number is 215-765-9040.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelder abuseheatart of agingsenior citizens
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Staying safe and cool as summer temperatures heat up
Former player shares memories of a different time in women's sports
92-year-old founded free museum to preserve African American history
Mayor's LGBTQ+ liaison working towards more inclusive Atlantic City
TOP STORIES
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Suspect in deadly NE Philly bar shooting arrested at Jersey Shore
Video shows Center City rape suspect walk into law firm's building
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Teen severely burned due to live wire accident receives needed gift
Show More
1 dead, 3 injured in separate double shootings in Kensington
Girl, 8, injured on CA Six Flags ride by flying cellphone: Family
You can now feed the giraffes at the Philly Zoo
Brad Pitt opens up about suffering from undiagnosed 'face blindness'
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
More TOP STORIES News