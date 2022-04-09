Philadelphia's COVID-19 mask mandate could go back into effect: Officials

It is important for those living in the north to anticipate some increased transmission over the next couple of weeks so high-risk individuals can alter routines & #masking, but our team advises against required masking given that hospital capacity is good. (6/7) — PolicyLabCHOP (@PolicyLabCHOP) April 8, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Department of Health officials say an indoor mask mandate for public places could be coming back soon.Currently, the city is seeing a rapid increase in cases. Officials say if we continue trending the way we are, a decision will likely be made Monday to bring the mandate back.In a statement released Friday night a spokesperson wrote:"If cases continue to rise and stay above 100, we would likely move into Level 2: Mask Precautions, which would mean a return to the City's mask mandate."In order to enter Level 2, numbers have to meet two of three criteria, and they currently are.The health department says in Level 2: Average cases a day are less than 225, but are more than 100. Right now, Philadelphia is seeing 134 new cases a day.We're still below 100 hospitalizations, currently sitting at 48.But the city is seeing cases increase greater than 50% in the previous 10 days.We met George Lakey of West Philadelphia walking Kelly Drive Friday with his mask on hand.He says he's kept wearing it despite the mask mandate currently being lifted."When I get close I use my mask. On the trolley to get here and any time when there's a risk," said Lakey.He says he's fine with bringing the mandate back."It's the sensible thing and a lot of people just need that extra encouragement," said Lakey.Others like Greg Davis, also of West Philadelphia, say no way."I am not happy for it if it does. We've been doing this now for two years. The body is starting to adapt. Society is starting to adapt and now you're going back to the masks? Is that really going to help?" said Davis.CHOP's PolicyLab advised against new mask requirements, saying in a statement, "Our team advises against required masking given that hospital capacity is good."