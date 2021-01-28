Restaurant, gym owners in Philadelphia can now apply for additional COVID-19 relief

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is now allowing applications for its new COVID-19 Restaurant and Gym Relief Program, which would grant businesses up to $15,000.
The applications were made available on the city's website Thursday morning.
The ability to apply for additional financial help is a big deal, especially for those who own gyms and restaurants in the city.
Sara Reckahn and her husband are trying to stay afloat while running their restaurant, Comfort & Floyd in Passyunk Square.
"I've been saying the same thing for almost a year now is that, 'We're ok for now, but barely,' and I never know how much longer it's going to go," Reckahn said.
Restaurant owners with indoor dining, along with gyms that mainly conduct workouts inside can apply for the city's COVID relief program..
"Super excited about this grant coming out. It's a big deal," said Osayi Osunde, owner of Fit Academy in Brewerytown.
Business owners like Osunde are who the grant is geared toward; small businesses that experienced at least a 25% loss of revenue from the end of last year compared to late 2019.
Additional requirements are listed on the application.
Osunde said those who are approved will benefit from the additional help.
"You can't run a business without payroll. You got to have a team to be able to support the clients you're bringing in delivering the results, so that's a big one, and on top of that too, rent, that's a huge one. We lost a lot of money in 2020," Osunde said.
The hope now is to survive and make it to the other end of the pandemic.
"COVID's been a real heartbreaker for all of us. Whether you're just getting it off the ground, or you've been doing it for 30 years, it's what you love," Reckahn said.
The Pennsylvania Senate passed its pandemic recovery bill Wednesday. The proposal includes $912 million to be dedicated to helping struggling businesses. The bill will now go to state representatives and Gov. Tom Wolf for final approval.
Restaurant, gym owners in Philadelphia can now apply for additional COVID-19 relief
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More