Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Port Richmond; debris scattered across highway

Thursday, September 14, 2023 8:30PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon near the Allegheny Avenue exit.

Action News has learned that the tractor-trailer driver struck the barrier while driving in the northbound lanes.

The crash sent debris into the southbound lanes.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 4 p.m. where several lanes remain closed.

Authorities say one person was ejected from a vehicle and transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
