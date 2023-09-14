Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Port Richmond; debris scattered across highway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened on Thursday afternoon near the Allegheny Avenue exit.
Action News has learned that the tractor-trailer driver struck the barrier while driving in the northbound lanes.
The crash sent debris into the southbound lanes.
Chopper 6 was over the scene around 4 p.m. where several lanes remain closed.
Authorities say one person was ejected from a vehicle and transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.