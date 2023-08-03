Sources tell Action News both the driver and passenger in the vehicle had warrants for their arrests in connection with a homicide on Vine Street back on July 21.

2 car crash victims taken into custody in connection with Philadelphia homicide case: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have two people in custody in connection with a homicide last month.

A man and woman were arrested after they were involved in a crash Wednesday evening in the city's Overbrook section.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford and 57th streets.

Sources tell Action News both the driver and passenger in the vehicle had warrants for their arrests in connection with fatal shooting on Vine Street back on July 21.

At least one juvenile was also injured in the crash. The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed as stable.

The man and woman have not been identified.

Further details on the crash have not been released.