Teen dies after being hit by dirt bike in North Philadelphia; suspect sought

Authorities say the biker was doing wheelies on the highway when the crash occurred.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager who was hit by a dirt bike rider in Philadelphia on Sunday night has died, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said the dirt bike rider was speeding and doing wheelies when he struck Jesus Gomez Rosario, 17, who was riding on a skateboard.

Rosario was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Police released video of the wanted dirt bike rider.



The male dirt bike rider was last seen wearing a black helmet, red bandana or scarf around his neck, white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

He left the scene with the dirt bike east on Allegheny Avenue, police said. He appeared to have minor injuries.

The dirt bike has green wheels and a green body that was damaged on the left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3184.

