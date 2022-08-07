Crime Fighters: Man gunned down while washing car in Kensington; killer at large

"I wouldn't want nobody else to go through the pain that we're having right now," the victim's mother said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man out washing his car was gunned down outside a friend's house.

Now his mother is now asking for anyone with information to come forward and bring her son's killer to justice.

Shyheim Jones was killed on September 15, 2020.

Jones was at a friend's house along the 1800 block of East Thayer Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Around 2:30 in the afternoon Jones was outside washing his car when he was shot.

"I got a phone call saying my son was shot. I didn't know where, I didn't know anything, and the first thing that came to our mind was to go to Temple," said his mother Liz Carroll.

When Carroll arrived at Temple University Hospital she said there was some confusion because her son didn't have any identification on him.

"We were given so much information and trying to find out if that was him in surgery. Like they were asking us things about him, so I ended up having to tell them about tattoos and stuff like that so they can ID him."

The 23-year-old didn't make it out of surgery and was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. Carroll said Jones' two children ask about him every day.

"It's hard, it's hard for me. It's hard for my children. It's hard for his children and to keep explaining to them why their father's not around or coming back," she said. "I wouldn't want nobody else to go through the pain that we're having right now."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.