Man carjacked after leaving gas station in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robbery and carjacking in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia was caught on camera.It happened around 3:05 a.m. Thursday at a gas station located at 8965 Ridge Avenue.The victim told police he was inside the gas station for about 20 minutes playing the video slot machines.As the victim left, two men approached him at gunpoint and robbed him.They then demanded his wallet and keys.The pair of robbers were seen fleeing in the victim's silver 2016 Nissan Rogue southbound on Old Line Road.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.