fatal crash

1 dead after Somerton collision sends car into gas station, splits in half

Police say two vehicles collided sending one into the gas station.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after car crashes into Philly gas station, splits in half

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed after a car crashed into a gas station and split in half in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.

The initial collision happened around 5:55 a.m. Thursday near the Eastcoast gas station at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road.

Police say two vehicles collided sending one into the gas station.

At first, police believed there were three vehicles involved, but it turned out to be a portion of the car that split.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed one-half of the destroyed vehicle at the gas station and the rest found around a pole.



The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A severely damaged truck was seen nearby.



There is no word on the condition of the other driver.

Traffic was being detoured around the crash scene as police investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiafatal crashcollision
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Pa. highway pileup: DNA samples being sought to ID 6 victims
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Police ID driver killed after tire slams into car on I-95
TOP STORIES
Video shows FBI raid Philly apartment where NY shooting suspect stayed
Digging into Brooklyn subway shooter's lengthy criminal history
Shocking video: Nursing aide seen slapping 92-year-old patient
18-year-old shot and killed in West Philly
Free coffee at Wawa to celebrate 58th anniversary
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
AccuWeather: Warm With Gusty Thunderstorms
Show More
Plan ahead: Parking garages are already full at PHL
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Lehigh Valley grandma is famous for clucking like a chicken
Fire company will disband after racist remarks caught on video
Muslim student claims teachers, students made hurtful religion remarks
More TOP STORIES News