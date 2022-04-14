1 dead after Somerton collision sends car into gas station, splits in half

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed after a car crashed into a gas station and split in half in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.The initial collision happened around 5:55 a.m. Thursday near the Eastcoast gas station at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road.Police say two vehicles collided sending one into the gas station.At first, police believed there were three vehicles involved, but it turned out to be a portion of the car that split.Chopper 6 over the scene showed one-half of the destroyed vehicle at the gas station and the rest found around a pole.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.A severely damaged truck was seen nearby.There is no word on the condition of the other driver.Traffic was being detoured around the crash scene as police investigated.