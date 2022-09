Arriving officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called to the scene for reports of gunshots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue, near Sanger Street.

Police were called to the scene for reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several shell casings were located nearby.

No arrests have been made.