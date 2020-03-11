Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that injured a law enforcement officer.

It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Initial reports are the shooting victim is a Philadelphia deputy sheriff. It's unclear if the deputy sheriff was on-duty at the time of the shooting.

Police say deputy sheriff was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as multiple men were in handcuffs, but it's unclear if it's related to the shooting.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
