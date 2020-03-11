Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that injured a law enforcement officer.It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:45 p.m.Initial reports are the shooting victim is a Philadelphia deputy sheriff. It's unclear if the deputy sheriff was on-duty at the time of the shooting.Police say deputy sheriff was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.It's unclear if any arrests were made.Chopper 6 was over the scene as multiple men were in handcuffs, but it's unclear if it's related to the shooting.