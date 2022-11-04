FYI Philly Nov. 5 show: New spots for dining, shopping and giving back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas check out Philadelphia spots for shopping, dining and giving back.

Flambo brings the flavors of Trinidad & Tobago to Philadelphia

Anthony Logan and his son, Kevin Ramlochan, recently moved their popular Flambo Caribbean Restaurant from North Broad Street to Midtown Village.

The new space features the cuisine Anthony grew up with on the island of Trinidad & Tobago.

He describes the island nation as a melting pot of Indian, African and Asian fare and those influences are seen all over the Flambo menu.

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

205 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Lucky Well merges BBQ and Pizza in University City

Chad Rosenthal opened his third location for Lucky Well, a popular BBQ destination started in Ambler 10 years ago.

A second location opened in Spring Arts and now there is a third location in University City.

This will be the first Lucky Well with a pizza oven.

The popular BBQ recipes featuring smoked ribs, brisket and pork are all on the menu but now they are also toppings for pizza.

Steven Seibel is in charge of the kitchen bringing his well-received pizza skills to Lucky Well.

The menu pairs well with the popular happy hour destination in University City's restaurant row.

Lucky Well University City | Facebook | Instagram

3432 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Celebrating National Vegan Month at Pietramala & Algorithm Restaurants

At Pietramala in Northern Liberties, Chef /Owner Ian Graye is on a mission to put plants on a pedestal with a menu so seasonal it changes on a near daily basis, depending on what arrives in the local farmer's box.

Pietramala is Ian's grandmother's maiden name, and also the town in Italy where his family is from. While his recipes fuse flavors from around the globe, they're heavily influenced by his favorites from grandma growing up.

The rigatoni was inspired by spicy rigatoni vodka. It's made with house-made pasta from locally milled flour. The sauce is based on a spicy red chili paste popular in Korean cooking and a smoked carrot puree meant to evoke a sausage flavor. The dish is topped with tofu cured in-house until it can be grated like cheese.

Chef Ian moved to Philadelphia from New York drawn to the slower pace and cheaper rents.

But when he arrived in the summer of 2020, he couldn't find any work due to the pandemic.

So he started doing popup dinners and his cooking got the attention of the owner of the vegan Blackbird Pizzeria. That's the restaurant that used to be where Pietramala is now.

Chef Ian took over the lease and created a concept that still has the wood-fired oven playing a starring role, with produce like the humble sweet potato somehow elevated to fine dining fare.

Pietramala | Instagram

614 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 1912

215-970-9541

In any given week, you'll find the Algorithm Restaurants' food truck popping up all over the region, serving up fast-casual vegan comfort foods from a 128-square-foot roving kitchen.

Now, owner Matthew Rafferty is about to set up a permanent shop in a 2000-square-foot cafe in Queen Village where he plans to do a lot more of what the vegan grill has become known for since its fall of 2020 launch.

There's the seitan version of a Philly cheesesteak with a spicy Calabrian Chile cheese whiz that you can also get slathered on your fries. It's Algorithm's signature sauce, delivering what Rafferty describes as "awesome vibrant heat."

The crispy tofu tacos with a cabbage slaw are the number one taco but the best-seller overall, Rafferty says, is The Nashville Hot, Algorithm's take on a Nashville hot chicken. It's a seasoned and fried seitan cutlet dunked in Nashville hot sauce and served on a Merzbacher potato bun and Rafferty promises, "it'll light you up."

You can cool down with the Vietnamese iced coffee, a blend of Caphe Roasters espresso and house-made sweet, condensed coconut milk.

You can follow them on social to see where the truck is popping up, and look for the brick-and-mortar soon. Algorithm has set November 20th as the soft opening for friends and family. The new cafe will open to the public the week of November 26th.

Algorithm Restaurants | Facebook | Instagram

705 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

267-783-4267

Fat Lady Brewing brings the circus to Manayunk

You cannot miss the entrance along Manayunk's Main Street.

The circus atmosphere spills onto the streets but the real fun happens when you enter Fat Lady Brewing.

Inside, Jane Lipton has created a carnival setting with a big top-inspired tent area and beers named in honor of the circus theme.

The brewery is branded after a character Jane created named Janie Jones, who joined the circus in 1902.

The fictional character is found all around the brewery and stories of her fictional life are scribed on the back of the beer cans.

From there Jane created beers like Shot Out Of A Cannon, Top Hat and Ring Master.

The goal was to create a community brewery where, just like the circus, everyone is welcome.

Fat Lady Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

4323 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to Philly's Main Line

Hillary White Jean is a former celebrity hairstylist who is bringing the best of Rodeo Drive and Fifth Avenue to the Main Line.

At JWH Boutique (the shop name is made up from her initials, backwards) in Wayne, the lifelong fashionista recently fulfilled her dream of opening her own outpost for one-of-a-kind selections of clothing, jewelry, and art.

She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers who give her 'exclusive' status to carry their lines - like Australia's Camilla, and 'Project Runway's' Caycee Black.

JWH Boutique | Facebook | Instagram

209 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

610-321-3434

'Occasionette' gift shop opens new location in Chestnut Hill

Occasionette owner Sara Villari believes every day is an occasion worth celebrating.

Villari opened the store's fourth location in Chestnut Hill in September, and it's a one-stop-shop for everyone on your list.

Known for her huge selection of greeting cards, you're sure to find one that fits exactly what you're looking for.

Sara opened Occasionette's first location on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia back in 2013.

Since then, she opened two more locations in Collingswood, including Occasionette Joy Shop, a children's boutique.

Many items are back by popular demand this holiday season, along with many new additions.

An illustrator by trade, Villari actually designs some of the shop's merchandise, including her popular kitchen towels that feature Philly-themed illustrations.

Occasionette | Facebook | Instagram

Soltane Café serves coffee while helping adults with disabilities

Around the country, there are local initiatives of a global non-profit called Camphill Soltane, where adults with disabilities can learn life skills and work with their hands.

At the location just outside of Philadelphia, one of their local enterprises is a cafe where these adults can be fully-employed and engaged in a work environment in the greater community.

The Soltane Cafe sits on the main drag in the middle of Phoenixville, serving serious coffee drinks, pastries, and lunch items most days of the week.

The employees say they are like family, and customers also feel good about supporting a worthy cause.

Soltane Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

138 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

484-924-8042

closed Mondays; Tuesday-Friday 7:30am-2:00pm; Saturday/Sunday until 3:00pm

Preservation Hall Jazz Band to stop in Philly on 60th Anniversary Tour

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will make a stop in Philadelphia during the group's 60th-anniversary tour around the country.

Preservation Hall is a jazz institution located in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, and it has a Philly connection.

Sandra Jaffe, co-founder8 of Preservation Hall, grew up in Philadelphia.

In 1961, she and her husband, Allan Jaffe, opened Preservation Hall to preserve the musical heritage of New Orleans.

It was the first fully integrated music venue in the south.

The band is now led by Sandra and Allan's son, Ben.

"He's still working to keep the family's legacy and both the past and future of jazz alive," says Leslie Patterson-Tyler, V.P. of Communications at Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has an entire series of jazz shows on tap this season, celebrating the history, artistry, and diversity of the genre.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at the Miller Theater on Nov. 11.

Kimmel Cultural Campus | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter