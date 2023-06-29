Philly drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition

Police are looking for the gunman in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 16th Street and Susquehanna Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to his side and another to his leg.

Police took him to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say at least nine shots were fired at the scene.

They say real-time police cameras recorded a white sedan driving away from the scene; they believe the shots were fired from that vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.

