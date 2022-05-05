After a splashy offseason, it's a great time to be an Eagles fan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been quite a week, wait, offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.Fans are still over the moon after last week's draft.Howie Roseman landed two 1st-round talents, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and swung a deal for A.J. Brown, the bona fide young No. 1 wide receiver the team has been sorely missing.Roseman has assembled a roster capable of competing in the NFC and surrounded QB Jalen Hurts with the firepower to take another step in his third year.So will the Birds be better than last year's surprising playoff team? Let us know below.With training camp on the horizon, we'll find out more about this year's squad and whether it can meet the lofty expectations of being viewed as the NFL's offseason champs.