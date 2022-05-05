sports flash

After a splashy offseason, it's a great time to be an Eagles fan

It's time to feel good about the Birds again!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Splashy offseason makes this an exciting time to be an Eagles fan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been quite a week, wait, offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans are still over the moon after last week's draft.

Howie Roseman landed two 1st-round talents, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and swung a deal for A.J. Brown, the bona fide young No. 1 wide receiver the team has been sorely missing.

Roseman has assembled a roster capable of competing in the NFC and surrounded QB Jalen Hurts with the firepower to take another step in his third year.

So will the Birds be better than last year's surprising playoff team? Let us know below.



With training camp on the horizon, we'll find out more about this year's squad and whether it can meet the lofty expectations of being viewed as the NFL's offseason champs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
76ers-Raptors playoffs preview: Predictions, pressure on Harden, Doc
VOTE: Is Jay Wright the greatest coach in Philadelphia sports history?
Phillies load up their lineup, but will it be enough?
76ers can't afford to slip up during final stretch
TOP STORIES
Embiid listed as "out" for Game 3, but status could change: ESPN
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Caught on video: Woman stabbed while jogging in Philly; suspect sought
SEPTA police investigating ethnic intimidation incident on train
Renovated section of Wildwood boardwalk set to open Friday
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Show More
Police: Shooting leaves man dead near Widener University
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Remains of Bucks County soldier killed in WWII identified
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Stocks plunge in Wall Street's worst day of the year
More TOP STORIES News