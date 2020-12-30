No playoffs but plenty in play for Birds in finale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Instead of starting 2021 playing for an NFC East title, the Philadelphia Eagles will usher in the new year with a meaningless game against Washington.The Birds are stuck playing for pride or playing for a better draft pick depending on how you look at it.Coach Doug Pederson will start Jalen Hurts on Sunday to further evaluate the rookie, and to see how he bounces back from a game in which he made his first few big-time mistakes.The coach says he doesn't know who his quarterback will be next year, but he does expect to be the one making the decisions.In my opinion, he sounds like a guy who has already been told he'd be back next year.Then again, stranger things have happened. The last time the Eagles finished with only 4 wins, back in 2012, Jeffrey Lurie fired Andy Reid.It's crazy to think how quickly this happened, how the Eagles went from winning the Super Bowl three years ago, to being the worst team in the worst division in football.Regardless of what happens Sunday, there will be wholesale changes on this squad.Some veterans could be playing their final games in Eagles green.Will Zach Ertz be back?How about Jason Kelce?So, Sunday, there may not be much to play for, but there will be players to root for.Then again, a loss wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. I mean, no one here wants to see the Cowboys in the playoffs, right?