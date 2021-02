Adam Schefter breaks down Carson Wentz & Doug Pederson's strained relationship: 'They didn't speak for weeks'

EMBED >More News Videos The Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia. Ron Jaworski breaks down the trade with 6abc's Jeff Skversky.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News sportscaster Jeff Skversky caught up with ESPN Insider Adam Schefter who weighed in on the Carson Wentz trade and discussed details on the strained relationship with coach Doug Pederson."They didn't speak for weeks, there were texts exchanged, but they didn't speak for weeks. Obviously an odd dynamic," said Schefter.Wentz's strained relationship goes further than the former Eagles head coach.Schefter tells Skversky his sources had told him that the relationship was "fine," but he admits he realizes it was not fine.Wentz privately asked GM Howie Roseman to be traded and he was granted that wish.Trading Wentz has thrown the Eagles into a salary cap mess. They are hit with an NFL record $33.8 million dead money cap charge, the largest in NFL history.Schefter says he expects anything on the table to try to get the Eagles under the salary cap which is projected around $180 million for next season. He says that anyone and everyone could be released or have their contracts restructured. DeSean Jackson is the first cap casualty to go as the Eagles released their star receiver."Things didn't really work out. Philly will always have a special place in my heart. Looking forward to the next chapter," Jackson told Action News.While Jackson wants to play with a good quarterback next season and hopefully get to the Super Bowl, the Eagles are expected to play with Jalen Hurts at QB.Schefter tells Skversky, while that is the plan, nothing has been ruled out at the quarterback position, including the Eagles drafting a rookie quarterback with the sixth overall pick.