Vintage Philadelphia Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce sells for $100,000 at auction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 1990s Philadelphia Eagles jacket autographed by Kylie Kelce, center Jason Kelce's wife, has been sold for $100,000.

The Kelly green letterman jacket gained popularity as it was inspired by Princess Diana.

The iconic signed jacket went up for auction to benefit the Eagles' Autism Foundation.

There was an intense bidding war for the vintage piece of clothing, featuring 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac.

The winner of the auction has not yet been revealed.