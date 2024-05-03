Broad Street Run 2024: Everything to know about preparations and road closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Broad Street Run Expo opened Friday as the Philadelphia began preparations for the 10-mile race on Sunday.

This weekend marks the 45th annual Blue Cross Broad Street run and runners said they are ready to lace up this Sunday, rain or shine!

"I'm very excited. My heart was already pounding when I walked in here to get my shirt," noted Chris Marlowe from Old City.

"The Broad Street Run is the best. It's great seeing everyone come out to the community and just cheer," added Mike LaBate from Hatfield.

Thousands packed into the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday to pick up their bibs at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Organizers said this is the first year since the pandemic that the race reached capacity.

Roughly 40,000 people from all over the world are expected to be participating in the race.

The oldest participant is 92 years old while the youngest is 8.

The nation's largest 10-mile road race kicks off on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at Broad and Fisher streets.

For the first time in three years, the finish line will be set up at the Navy Yard.

"It's nice to get back to the way it was before COVID and all that stuff," said LaBate.

For the runners, it's not just about reaching the finish line, it's about the experience.

"The energy, running down Broad Street, the people from the churches coming out and cheering. The Temple band. Being with people younger and older than you," explained Matthew Hillman from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"It's one of the most energizing things to do in Philly and so many people come out and just cheer you on and you really get that sense of community," added Marlowe.

The race is also something that brings people together. Action News spoke with a set of best friends who traveled from South Carolina to experience the run together.

"I graduated from Penn and I always saw folks running the race and I decided to come back for it," said Whitney Tidwell from South Carolina.

"It's my first time running it too and my first time being in Philly, so I'm double excited," added Ericka Green from South Carolina.

Participants say they're equally focused on the finish line and the support you get from the City of Brotherly Love.

"You really get that sense of community that I just don't think you get here on a regular day in the city," said Marlowe.

Road impacts

Phased road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday. No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 5, from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m., and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 7 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:45 a.m.

The following off-ramps on I-76 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Westbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1300 Pollock Street

Eastbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1400 Curtin Street

The following off-ramps on I-95 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Northbound / Southbound I-95 (Exit #17)

Roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced. The city expects the course to reopen by noon.

Prior to Sunday, "No Parking" signs will be posted at the starting area, along the race course, and in the center median of Broad Street. City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning on Saturday evening, May 4.

Parking

There is no parking available in the start area. Participants can park their cars for free in the Sports Complex parking lots (Broad Street and Pattison Avenue) and take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the start area.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by 12 p.m. to prepare for Phillies gameday operations.