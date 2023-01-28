Fans head to Philadelphia for NFC Championship Game

The city is unified in bringing the energy the Birds need to win on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the Wells Fargo Center to Boathouse Row, and the Center City skyline, it seems every iconic Philadelphia landmark was lit up in Eagles green Friday night.

The city is now unified in bringing the energy the Birds need to win on Sunday.

In the streets, we've found the city is filling up with fans from all over to witness the history that goes down at the Linc.

We met four friends who came all the way from Tijuana, Mexico to bleed green on Sunday.

But with worldwide Eagles, fans comes 49ers fans.

"I'm hoping for a big win. We have some amazing players, Purdy and Bosa," said Celestina Gillow, of San Francisco.

Gillow and her husband's first stop was Reading Terminal Market.

"I went to have a turkey cheesesteak because I don't eat red meat. My husband had a Philly cheesesteak," said Gillow.

We asked her if she knew what she was getting into in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

"Our friends and family said don't wear 49ers gear there. So, I'm hoping for a very nice friendly fan-friendly atmosphere," said Gillow.

Down at the airport, a flight from San Fran brought even more of the 49er Empire.

They seem to be a rather confident fan base.

"I've been getting it from Phoenix to here I'm bringing it. Brining it," said Raymond Madrigal of San Francisco.