Here is when the Philadelphia Eagles will wear Kelly green this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the highly anticipated Kelly green throwback jerseys.

The jerseys will replicate the ones worn in the days of Randall Cunningham from 1985 to 1995.

The Eagles will debut the uniform on October 22 when the team hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. They will then return to the Kelly green threads in Week 12 when they welcome the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26, the team said.

The Eagles last wore the throwback jerseys on the field in 2010 and fans have been waiting to get their hands on throwbacks bearing the names of current stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team's history with Eagles fans everywhere," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman & CEO.

All Eagles Pro Shops in the region opened at 9 a.m. Monday for the launch of the jerseys.

Dozens of fans lined up outside Lincoln Financial Field with the first couple of fans arriving at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

"Go Birds," said mother and son Kim Righi and Michael Spina.

Righi and Spina were first in line outside the Linc.

Entire racks of the Jalen Hurts Kelly green jerseys were also on display in the window of the Eagles Pro Shop in Cherry Hill.

Fan Jon Bruce drove two hours from Maryland and arrived in Cherry Hill at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to claim the first spot in line.

"I've been an Eagles fan since 1998 and this is my team," Bruce said. "It's just the legacy, it's the culture, it's the fanbase. I think jerseys like that for all teams hit different, but Kelly green and the Eagles sets another tone."

Other fans agree.

"I always wanted the Kelly green jersey you could only get them the throwback. It's nice to have a recent player In the Kelly green," said Xander Burbine.

The jerseys are also available online.