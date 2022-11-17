Tailgate Town: Eagles fans have heart in Lot K

At this week's Tailgate Town, tour an Eagles-themed RV and meet a family tackling cancer with the support of an Eagles player.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On a Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, a line of cars started to pile up outside the gates of Lot K. Once they opened at 3:30pm, loyal fans rushed to their usual spots and set up shop.

First in line was Maria Silva and her family in an unmistakable Eagles-themed RV named, "One Bad Bird."

"Tailgating started for me in 2008. My brother said it's really fun, you got to do it and I loved it," she said. "And before you know it, we were looking for a used RV in a car lot and bought it and I Eagled it out."

Within the fan cave on wheels lies a Super Bowl trophy replica, green-themed gnomes and bobble heads, and various photographs of family posing with Eagles players and staff throughout the years.

"I think the RV probably comes here on its own by now," said Silva, who is from Medford, New Jersey. "We love coming here. It's our team. And everybody kind of knows each other around here and it's it's family."

Another family that loves the Eagles are a father and son from Millville, both named Nicholas Purificato.

"My son, Nick, he's 11 years old. He was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma," said Purificato. "Seeing how good they're doing out there, I mean, gets him excited. He loves watching football. He loves DeVonta Smith and he loves the Eagles."

11-year-old Nicholas had a chance to meet DeVonta Smith and share his story. Now, the wide receiver wears a yellow hope wristband along with the rest of the Purificato family.

Nicholas Purificato poses with DaVonta Smith, the Eagles wide receiver who is wearing a matching yellow 'Hope' wristband. (Courtesy/Amanda Bordois)

At Monday's game against the Washington Commanders, Nicholas had a chance to stand on the field, where he got to take a photo with Smith. The opportunity was arranged by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said his father. "It's an experience he'll never forget."

Purificato has roughly three treatments remaining and hopes to finish in time for Christmas. His father said it would be the best gift ever.

Elsewhere in Lot K, there were newlyweds from San Diego, California, who flew out with their wedding party to honeymoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We were like, this is almost better than the wedding itself," said Claire Bowes, who is originally from Northeast Philadelphia.

Fans young and old enjoy Lot K for its proximity to the Linc and its covered parking spaces, making it ideal for inclement weather.

To discover more Tailgate Town stories, watch the video linked above or click here for more coverage.

