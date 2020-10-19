Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz expected out 3-4 weeks; RB Miles Sanders likely out vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Monday.A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain.Sources told Mortensen that the Eagles are also expected to be without running back Miles Sanders for Thursday's game against the New York Giants due to a knee injury.Both players were injured during Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Baltimore RavensDuring his media availability Monday, coach Doug Pederson said he did not have any update on Ertz or Sanders but that he expected to have more information later in the day.Ertz, a Pro Bowler each of the past three seasons, has 24 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown in 2020.Sanders leads the Eagles with 434 rushing yards on 71 carries with three rushing touchdowns.Pederson said the Eagles would likely use a running-back-by-committee approach if Sanders is unavailable to play.