1 dead after crash on Ben Franklin Bridge ramp to I-95 in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware Port Authority police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the off-ramp from the Ben Franklin Bridge to I-95 north.The single-vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.The driver of the car was exiting off the Ben Franklin Bridge when they lost control, striking a wall on the ramp to I-95 north.The victim was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several times. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware River Port Authority police.