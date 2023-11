Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Kensington early Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire in Kensington early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Kensington Avenue near Somerset Street.

Firefighters arrived to flames coming from a three-story building.

The fire went to a second alarm before it was placed under control after 5 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.