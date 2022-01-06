How to help victims of the fire that killed 12 people in Fairmount

The fire, which began Wednesday morning, left 12 people - including eight children - dead.
"I knew the kids and stuff. I used to come past here all the time cleaning the blocks up for people around here, and I used to see them out here playing all the time. It makes me really sad, you know," said Robert Wilkins, who rode his bike to the site to pay his respects.
A memorial now sits with candles, flowers, and balloons, right near the crime scene tape closing the street.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin to help surviving family members.
Children First, a child advocacy nonprofit on Spring Garden Street, also launched a fundraiser.
"The good thing about us is that we are small, and we're not bureaucratic, and so we can easily make this contribution to this family, the families. We're not keeping any of the money, and we're not making any judgment on how they use the funds. They have to make those decisions for themselves," said Executive Director Donna Cooper.
Word spread, with tens of thousands of dollars being raised through Children First.
Cooper pointed out these funds are needed, that these families lost loved ones and everything they own.
She added that the support must not end here.
"It will take more than money to heal this family, and I think the stepping forward of everybody to show their sympathy and empathy, starts last night, but it has to continue going forward," Cooper said.