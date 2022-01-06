How to help victims of the fire that killed 12 people in Fairmount

The fire, which began Wednesday morning in Fairmount, left 12 people - including eight children - dead.
By
Community members, group raise funds for families of fire victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the city and federal investigators returned to Fairmount Street on Thursday morning, community members looked for ways to help the families of the 12 fire victims.

"I knew the kids and stuff. I used to come past here all the time cleaning the blocks up for people around here, and I used to see them out here playing all the time. It makes me really sad, you know," said Robert Wilkins, who rode his bike to the site to pay his respects.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount section that killed 8 children, 4 adults
There are still many unanswered questions about the deadly Fairmount fire. Here's what we know so far.



A memorial now sits with candles, flowers, and balloons, right near the crime scene tape closing the street.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin to help surviving family members.

Children First, a child advocacy nonprofit on Spring Garden Street, also launched a fundraiser.

"The good thing about us is that we are small, and we're not bureaucratic, and so we can easily make this contribution to this family, the families. We're not keeping any of the money, and we're not making any judgment on how they use the funds. They have to make those decisions for themselves," said Executive Director Donna Cooper.

SEE ALSO: Questions over smoke detectors, occupants linger after deadly Fairmount fire

Word spread, with tens of thousands of dollars being raised through Children First.

Cooper pointed out these funds are needed, that these families lost loved ones and everything they own.

She added that the support must not end here.

"It will take more than money to heal this family, and I think the stepping forward of everybody to show their sympathy and empathy, starts last night, but it has to continue going forward," Cooper said.
