Smoke detectors were not operating when crews arrived on scene of fatal fire: Officials

A fire official said the number of fatalities is "dynamic," indicating the number of those killed could change as the recovery continues.
RELATED: 8 children among at least 12 dead after duplex fire in Fairmount section of Philadelphia
The duplex is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property. Officials said one of the units was inspected in April 2021 and the other in May 2021. At that time, all smoke detectors were "operating properly."
Action News has learned there were seven smoke detectors and three carbon monoxide detectors in one of the apartments, and six smoke detectors with three carbon monoxide detectors in the other.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, the smoke detectors were not operating.
"We don't know if they were replaced or tampered with. We have no idea," said Dinesh Indala, senior vice president of operations for the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
Fire officials say 26 people were in the two units at the time of the fire, including 18 people in Unit B where it appears most, if not all of the fatalities occurred, according to sources.
"That is tremendous amount of people living in a duplex," says Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy of the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Licenses and Inspections say there is no limit to how many people can live in a single family home under current law.
There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire, but sources tell Action News that investigators are looking into the possibility the blaze might have been sparked by a Christmas tree fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.