1 killed in rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a house fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at a rowhome near 9th and Tioga streets at about 3:30 p.m.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

Additional information about the victim has not yet been made available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.