Kensington Avenue encampment cleanup underway in Philadelphia; road closure in effect

Kensington Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Philadelphia will work to clear the encampment in Kensington this Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work is underway to clear the encampment in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Kensington Avenue, from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue, was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning so that outreach teams can engage with individuals, and dismantle tents and other structures on the sidewalks.

Kensington Avenue, from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue, is temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

During the closure, vehicles will be detoured southeast to Frankford Avenue, Emerald Street and nearby streets.

Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office says for the last month, outreach teams and social service agencies have been working with individuals in the neighborhood to find them drug treatment and a place to live.

Lingering questions

A day before the major effort to clean up the neighborhood, Mayor Parker held a budget town hall at Rock Ministries. The church serves the community with outreaches and support for addicts and others in need.

Rock Ministries has played a crucial role in assisting the city's effort to provide outreach.

"Every person we get out of there back here into detox is one less body they have to deal with on the street," said Kevin Bernard, the chaplain and security director for Rock Ministries.

Buddy Osborn, the senior pastor and church's founder, added, "We know there's a problem, it's been systemic for many years and the solution I believe starts with the mayor."

Where exactly the people will go who refuse treatment has not been disclosed. The mayor says they aren't revealing the locations for privacy reasons.

Community members want change but are unsure if it'll stay that way.

"They can't keep putting a Band-Aid on a problem this major. It's not ok to do," said Rosalind Pichardo, the director of Operation Save Our City.

Bryan Wimer is 16 years clean. He will be on Kensington Avenue on Wednesday trying to help. Officials have said this is the first of many efforts to take back Kensington.

"I've never seen an initiative like what's going on today," said Wimer, of Lindenwold, New Jersey.