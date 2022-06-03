fire

Philadelphia health officials provide update on air quality after junkyard fire

The fire caused a temporary rise in the amount of particulate matter in the area that lasted overnight, officials said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over junkyard fire in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A day after firefighters battled a massive junkyard fire in the city's Port Richmond section, officials said residents in the area should continue to exercise caution, especially if they have chronic health conditions that could be exacerbated by poor air quality.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatchef Lane.

The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing across the sky.



The fire was brought under control around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and officials said residents can return to their normal routines.



The fire caused a temporary rise in the amount of particulate matter in the area that persisted overnight, officials said.

They said exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. It can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

People with breathing and heart problems, children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive, officials said.

They said no toxic compounds were identified at levels that would pose a threat to human health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newshealthfireair quality
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Philadelphia crews battle massive junkyard fire
Delaware Bay barge fire extinguished, USCG says
Trexler Nature Preserve combats invasive plants with prescribed burn
Crews battle fire on barge in Delaware Bay
TOP STORIES
Ex-Phils manager Girardi speaks after firing: 'I pray they get better'
Delaware man sentenced to 21 years in sex trafficking ring
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Deke's Barbeque serves up summertime favorites in Germantown
Show More
Secret Chord Concert series puts spotlight on top Jewish artists
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern
Fmr. lifeguard, current teacher arrested on sex assault charges
More TOP STORIES News