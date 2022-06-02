WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive junkyard fire in the city's Port Richmond section.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a fire at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatchef Lane.
The view from Chopper 6 shows heavy smoke billowing across the sky.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
