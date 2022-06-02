WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Junkyard fire sends plume of smoke into Philly sky

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive junkyard fire in the city's Port Richmond section.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a fire at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatchef Lane.

The view from Chopper 6 shows heavy smoke billowing across the sky.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
AccuWeather: Drenching Downpours, T'Storms Today
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Fire engine, second vehicle involved in head-on crash in Bensalem
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Show More
Celeb lawyer sentenced for stealing nearly $300K from Stormy Daniels
More homes deemed unsafe after Montgomery County explosion
Pa. governor candidate Mastriano cooperates with January 6 committee
SNACKTIME Brass band brings joy to Philly streets, PHS Flower Show
16-year-old stabbed to death in Trenton
More TOP STORIES News