2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival highlights regional artists, runs September 7-24

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fringe Festival is back for its 27th year presented by FringeArts.

"It is a bounty of things to see," says Nick Stuccio, President and Producing Director of FringeArts.

Stuccio says the festival has always been about volume, hosting work from many different artists to represent "a cross section of the kind of culture that happens in Philadelphia and beyond."

There will be over 200 experiences offered across a variety of venues in the city.

"We do everything you can imagine," he says.

There are many genres of work, including theater, dance, and music.

Stuccio says there are many other kinds of performances as well, like comedy, puppetry, circus, experiential things.

The FringeArts space off Columbus Boulevard serves as the central location, where you can check out the new Fringe Bar and grab a cocktail such as 'the lost Earhart.'

And there are five additional entertainment hubs, including one known as the Cannonball.

Ben Grinberg is the Founding Producer and Program Manager of the Cannonball Hub.

"We have four different venues, so we'll be at four different spaces all throughout Northern Liberties, Kensington, and Fishtown," says Grinberg.

He says one of the venues at Cannonball is dedicated to kids' programming, so there will be performances suitable for young audiences.

There are six productions being curated this year by FringeArts, including Rose: You Are Who You Eat.

Rose is a personal piece from John Jarboe, the lead artist, writer, and performer, with original music and storytelling.

"It's a bit of a musical healing ritual for anyone who's dealing with issues of acceptance in their family," says Jarboe.

Jarboe is also the Founding Artistic Director of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, presenting Late Night Snacks on South Street, which is a pop-up cabaret.

"The snack pack may be different every time you come, the packaging is always the same," she says.

The Paul Green Rock Academy is performing at FringeArts.

"Paul trains incredible teen musicians," says Stuccio. "They're gonna come and play the music of David Bowie."

Audiences can also catch world premieres of Wig Wag, Make Bank, and Rhythm Bath.

Stuccio says Rhythm Bath is a work made for "neuro-diverse audiences."

"There are things to do and see and touch while you're in the midst of this incredible dance performance," says Stuccio.

Grinberg says the Fringe Festival is a great opportunity to see real artists at work and to make an intimate connection with them.

"Audiences can expect to feel really moved," he says.

"And part of the fun is finding what shows interest you," says Stuccio.

The 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs September 7-24.

