Camp teaches young people ways to be part of gun violence solution in Philadelphia

The effort is aimed at giving teens the tools to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a one-day camp for kids in Philadelphia with a very mature - and sobering - mission.

Young people age 12 to 18 took part in the Gun Violence Prevention and De-Escalation Training Camp at Benjamin Franklin High School in Spring Garden on Friday

The effort is a joint initiative between the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and the Philadelphia Police Department aimed at giving teens the tools to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

"Somebody needs to do something to make sure that our children are able to not only protect themselves, but in the event that they are failed by the system that they are still able to save each other," said Christopher Stith of Phi Beta Sigma.

The campers were taught everything from conflict resolution to how to help stop bleeding if someone is shot.

Organizers say it is not lost on them that such a camp is even required.
