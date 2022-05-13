shooting

Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philadelphia double shooting

The woman who was shot is hospitalized in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a pregnant woman are in the hospital after they were wounded in a double shooting late Friday morning in West Philadelphia.

Police say it appears the victims were traveling westbound on Market Street when they were shot by someone standing on the sidewalk at 46th Street.

The driver sped away, police said, and officers spotted their car at 52nd and Market.

There was a brief pursuit and the car stopped at 43rd and Spruce. Police say it appears the occupants were trying to get to the hospital.

Inside the car police found a 19-year-old pregnant woman shot in the chest and her left hip, and a 20-year-old man shot in his left arm.

The woman, who police say is two months pregnant, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

The man was taken to the same hospital where he's in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear who was driving the car.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

No arrests have been made.
