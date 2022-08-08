Many head to malls, libraries as Philadelphia and Montgomery County issue heat emergencies

Many people in Montgomery County and Philadelphia spent the day inside trying to beat the heat.

"It's dangerous out there to be dealing with all this heat," said Frankford Library Assistant Destanee Allen.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's another sweltering start to the week and many spent the day inside, seeking refuge from the heat.

Kelly Glenn and her 6-month-old granddaughter Jalaya hung out at the Frankford Library, where the air is cool and books are in abundance.

"We came in here to get her out the heat, let her read some books and check out all the services they have in here, including getting my voter registration card and letting her get her very first library card today," said Glenn.

RELATED: Philadelphia's Heat Health Emergency takes effect | What that means for you

Most of Philadelphia's public libraries are staying open at least one hour later while the city's heat health emergency is in effect.

"It's dangerous out there to be dealing with all this heat. Some people have a lot of pride and don't want to come in, but if you need to be cool, come and be cool," said Frankford Library Assistant Destanee Allen.

In Montgomery County, a code red heat alert prompted the Norristown Hospitality Center to open its doors to anyone in need.

"Our services are divided into four silos: basics needs, social services, health and wellness and workforce development," said Sunanda Charles, executive director of Norristown Hospitality Center.

The center typically serves 150 people per day, who may be experiencing homelessness or poverty.

"It's good that they have a daytime program for people who are transitioning from being homeless," said Julianna Okike, of Norristown.

By noon, they served 60 people, providing food, water, toiletries and even assistance with social services.

Inside the King of Prussia Mall, we found a lot more people than usual shopping on a Monday just to keep cool.

"We came to get a wedding dress for a wedding and to beat the heat. Grab a bite to eat and just see people, there's nobody outside," said Donna Compton of West Chester.

Montgomery County has a call center open for people if they need emergency shelter. Just call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.

The Philadelphia Heatline at 215-765-9040 will be open between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday and will run from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.