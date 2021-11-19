FYI Philly's shopping spree: Shops, gift ideas for the holiday season

Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers host an all-new FYI Philly, taking you around the region for holiday gifts and shopping. The show is streaming at 7 p.m. Saturday everywhere you stream 6abc and airs at midnight on 6abc.A 14-block stretch of Lancaster Avenue from 34th to 48th streets in West Philadelphia is a growing destination for shopping.With small businesses opening along the corridor, the neighborhood hopes to expand with more restaurants and commerce. For small business Saturday, the stretch will be highlighting local entrepreneurs with sales and pop-up markets inside event spaces showcasing local makers.Kimberly McGlonn opened her sustainable fashion boutiquealong the Avenue in 2020. She features trendy styles made in Philadelphia and made with a mission to promote sustainability and marginalized workers.Ayesha Mozee and her daughter Aniyah openedin March. The store showcases snacks you won't find at your average grocery store. There are potato chips flavored like beer, toast and eggs and Wagyu beef. They sell sodas only found in other countries and specialty cereals.Rashida Watson has been selling gifts from around the world atsince the 1980s. Her store has been open for four years carrying a curated collection of jewelry, home decor, and textiles unearthed on her travels.3605 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191043802 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191043860 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104When it comes to small business shopping, look no further than the historic neighborhood of Old City. With nearly 300 businesses ,you are sure to find gifts for everyone on your holiday list.Old City businesses are also featuring deals and sales for Small Business Saturday this year. As well as numerous holiday lighting ceremonies at the Betsy Ross House to ring in the holiday season.has been in the neighborhood for more than seven years and is known for sourcing all their products from local artisans and manufacturers. In the shop you will find everything Philly related from the neighborhoods to the sports teams.on 2nd and Church Street is a fast casual take on a day spa. Their infrared saunas provide the ultimate relaxation, and their tonic bar whips up smoothies and juices to take on-the-go. On Small Business Saturday, they will launch their Wellness Refinery gift sets and their new collection of winter drinks.For a wardrobe upgrade look no further than. The luxury tailoring shop specialized in custom suits and jackets for men and women. With over 2,000 fabrics to work with, they design everything from the lapels of the jacket to the buttons. Damari is the middle name of former Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who launched the brand in 2017. Damari also has its own ready-to-wear line and invites shoppers to stop in for ready-to-go gifts like their ties and cufflinks.Lastly, we head to the. The artfully curated boutique features clothing, accessories, artwork, and home décor. Owner Abigail Greene says the shop is her Pinterest board come to life. At Midnight Lunch, you can find unique clothing and also buy a one-of-a-kind piece of art from a local Philadelphia artist.35 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106216 Church Street, 1st Floor Philadelphia, PA 1910672 N. 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 1910620 S. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106A 13-minute train ride from Center City will get you to the shopping district of Ardmore, with plenty of great small businesses to support.has gifts for any occasion, focusing on handmade, fair trade, fun, unusual things.At the, you can shop for a good cause -- all proceeds benefit revolving initiatives supported by the 100-year old volunteer women's organization.is a family concept store, where you can find items for the young as well as the young at heart. They search for heirloom quality items that can be passed on from generation to generation.And of course after all the shopping is done, you can find great restaurants in Ardmore, like DePaul's Table.56 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003610-645-054015 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003610-642-404025 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003610-896-88282 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003610-649-29097 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003610-589-0500Head to Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving or maybe pick up little something for yourself, either way, you're definitely getting that small-town attention.Everett Wilson Designs is a luxury home and body shop owned by Ben Moore and his husband Jimson Wilson. The pair offer unique statement pieces, furniture, artwork, lighting, mirror, rugs, and more. They also have partnered with several local artists as part of their mission to invest in the community.For holiday décor, there are white ceramic Christmas trees, deviled egg trays and magnolia wreaths. Moore also makes handmade body products and carries the all-in-one sponge gels.Spoil your senses at Cynplicity Artisan Soap Company. They sell handmade soaps, lotions, sugar scrubs, bath bombs, bath salts and more by owner Cynthia Moscow. She has been an esthetician for over 25 years and started making her own products after she noticed a sensitivity to some of the ingredients found in conventional products.She focuses on essential oils. For the holidays, she's making gift boxes that you can grab and go or custom design. You can also create a sense of the spa at home, with aromatherapy shower mists and steamers. The winter Pomegranate Collection will brighten the season and skin.ExtraordinaryEd is a game, puzzle and toy store, for all ages. Store Manager Henry Van Nostrand says they specialize in products that don't need plugs or batteries but are powered by the brain. The Ed stands for educational. The award-winning store is an off-shoot of the non-profit CustomEd.They also carry award-winning games that target specific types of brain functions, from strategic and cooperation to perception and processing to mind-bending brain teasers. Plus, they're stocked with lots of Party Games, for six people or more.686 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey 08108684 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey 08108808 Haddon Avenue Collingswood, New Jersey 08108Milanj Diamonds at the King of Prussia Mall is celebrating its 37th anniversary. President and CEO Jalil Bami aka Mr. Milanj says designing diamonds is his passion.The high-end luxury jewelry store has everything from dazzling diamonds, natural pearl necklaces to color-popping adornments, such as sapphire, emerald and yellow diamond.Pre-pandemic, the diamond haven used to hold an anniversary party for its clients, but this year it's again canceled due to COVID-19.Now, instead of the party, they're extending special prices to everyone in November, topping off with a huge sale on Black Friday weekend.Find some of the hottest jewelry trends that make some great gifts, like the Ice Chain, stackable jewelry with Diamond by the Yard and the tennis bracelet.The Plaza at the King of Prussia Mall160 North Gulph Road Suite 1392, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406With Hanukkah falling early this year, now is a great time to check out a unique source for gifts.The store at the National Museum of Jewish American History is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, dedicated to telling the American Jewish story.You can find everything from ceremonial items to pop culture, with a wide variety across categories like jewelry, clothing, home items, children's, books, and more.While the galleries of the museum remain closed, you can enjoy in-person shopping the week of Thanksgiving for the first time since the pandemic.101 South Independence Mall East, Philadelphia PA 19106Main phone: 215-923-3811 | Store phone: 215-923-0262Step into Philadelphia's newest addition to the art scene.Commonweal, which means Common good, exhibits the work of local emerging artists and designers who are actively engaging with national and local conversations.Owner Alex Conner has spent several years in the local art world and thought it was time to open a gallery of his own to give local artists a voice.This month's theme centers around self-definition and authenticity. Through the month of November, Commonweal is featuring two female artists who are celebrating belonging.Marian Bailey is a self-taught artist. This is her first gallery show featuring digital art which creates bold colorful illustrations.Dora Cuenca is the other featured artist of the month. Cuenca describes her collection as her journal of curiosities. Both of their art will be on display through the end of the month, after that a new two-person exhibition will start.1607 Latimer St, Philadelphia, PA 19103As Dunkin' partners with 6abc on the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, the longtime favorite coffee and donut shop is also evolving, moving its stores into the digital age.They're called Next Generation stores and when you walk into one, you will immediately see the difference.The atmosphere is light-filled and modern and there are innovative technologies like the premium cold brews on tap with a state-of-the-art draft system that ensures every sip is chilled to perfection. The Dunkin' Nitro Cold brew is a NextGen store exclusive.Trays of sweets, traditionally stationed behind the counter, are now in a bakery case out front so you can get an up-close and personal look at the treat options.At some Next Gen shops, you can bypass the counter completely. Just place your order at the digital kiosk, then pick up at a dedicated mobile order station. You pay through the free DD perks app so the transaction is contactless.With the app, you can also place your order ahead of time so it's ready when you are, and at some of the Next Gen stores, there's a second drive-through lane just for mobile orders so you can bypass the line and go straight to the window for pick up.Dunkin' now has 70 Next Gen Stores in the Greater Philadelphia region and more than 1,000 nationwide and Dunkin' is testing out other formats as well, with some digital-only stores and some that are just drive-throughs.4098 Bath Pike, Bethlehem, Pa. 18017484-695-7689