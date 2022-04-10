Crime Fighters: Who killed Lionel Samuels?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are asking for your help in solving the murder of a teenager in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section. The Citizens Crime Commission explains how without revealing your identity.On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, police said a witness saw a struggle happening in the courtyard of the Simon Garden Apartments in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section."Approximately 8:55 p.m. 14th district police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 6700 block of Musgraves Street," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.When they arrived they found 18-year-old Lionel Samuels suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.Officials said the witness told them the suspect was dressed all in black and wearing a black surgical mask. They fled the scene heading southbound on Musgraves Street then eastbound on Phil Ellena Street.Police found a second victim unconscious just over 100 feet from the crime scene in the 200 block of East Slocum Street, that male was not shot but sent to the hospital for a head injury."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this act," said Montecalvo.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."Just pick up the phone, it's very simple, just 215-546-TIPS, no name, give the information, you'll get a code number and help solve this case," he said.