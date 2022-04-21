1,850 parking spots now available at Philadelphia airport's economy lot

Lots at the airport were at capacity last week. But as of Thursday night, part of the economy lot has reopened.
There are 1,850 spots now available.
"We just went through kinda of the busiest weekend travel period that we had in recent memory in the last two years and we realized we needed a little more parking capacity here at the airport," said Jim Tyrrell, the chief revenue officer for the Philadelphia International Airport.
The shuttle service loops through every seven minutes and takes passengers to their terminals.
The lot had been closed since the pandemic started in March 2020.