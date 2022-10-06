Kenney promises to keep fighting for change after another shooting at rec center

"We will continue to look for ways to appeal," the Philadelphia mayor said Thursday.

"I think these judges are following the law and I don't think they really want to do it this way, but that's how the law is written. We will continue to look for ways to appeal," said Mayor Kenney.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is promising to keep fighting for change after yet another shooting near a recreation center.

A man in his 20s was shot near the Stenton Park Recreation Center in Logan around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

At last check, the man was in extremely critical condition and police were still working to make an arrest in the case.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia judge blocks Mayor Kenney's ban on guns at Parks and Rec facilities

The shooting comes just days after a Philadelphia Judge blocked Mayor Kenney's executive order that would ban guns at city recreation facilities.

"It shows that we have our hands sometimes tied behind our back and they expect us to punch up with this problem. We will continue looking for ways of doing it. Hopefully, the legislature at some point will give us a little bit of power to protect our own citizens. And I think these judges are following the law and I don't think they really want to do it this way, but that's how the law is written. We will continue to look for ways to appeal," said Kenney on Thursday.

An attorney for the group "Gun Owners of America" filed a lawsuit saying Pennsylvania law states municipalities may not regulate the lawful possession of firearms.