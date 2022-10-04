Philadelphia judge blocks Mayor Kenney's ban on guns at Parks and Rec facilities

The permanent injunction was issued Monday, less than a week after the mayor signed the executive order.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's ban on guns at Parks and Rec facilities.

An attorney for the group "Gun Owners of America" filed the lawsuit and said Pennsylvania law states no municipality, including Philadelphia, may regulate the lawful possession of firearms.

There have been 18 incidents of gun violence at city parks and recreation facilities this year alone, including the killing Mill Creek Rec Center worker Tiffany Fletcher.

Fletcher was killed on September 9 when she was caught in the crossfire while working at the rec center.

The mayor's office says they are disappointed by the judge's decision.