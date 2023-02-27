Philadelphia mosque vandalized with spray paint; suspect wanted

Security cameras caught a male suspect spray-painting symbols and phrases on several doors and structures around the mosque.

CAIR-Philadelphia leaders are calling on police to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a mosque was vandalized over the weekend.

It happened just before midnight Friday at Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane.

"We condemn this act of vandalism and urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and to determine whether there was a bias motive for the incident. All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship," said CAIR-Philadelphia President Mohammed Zubairu in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.