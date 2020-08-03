What's new at the Barnes Foundation and Michener Museum as they reopen their doors

Arts and cultural organizations around the region are slowly but surely reopening their doors with plenty of safety protocols in place to protect against COVID-19.The Barnes Foundation has extended its exhibition of Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró to Man Ray through August 23rd so visitors can get a chance to see it.The Michener Museum has had an April Earth Day exhibit patiently waiting for an audience.A collection of works from local artists working in various mediums, the exhibition highlights the damage done by pollution and climate change.20th & The Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-278-7000138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901215-340-9800